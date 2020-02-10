Family of boy, 12, critically injured in Deerfield hit-and-run offers $10K reward

By Jesse Kirsch
DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A family is now offering a $10,000 reward in the hit and run that critically injured their 12-year-old son in Deerfield on Friday night.

The family of Chase Thompson promise that the $10,000 will go toward the offender's legal expenses if the driver turns him or herself in.

Police said the boy was struck Friday night at about 7:10 p.m. in the area of Deerfield Road and Beverly Place. Police arrived on the scene and found the boy unresponsive in the roadway with extensive injuries and the vehicle that struck him fled the scene, police said.

The boy was transported to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and then transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

Police believe the vehicle involved was a dark colored 2013-16 Ford Escape, possibly with heavy damage to the passenger side headlight and fender areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Deerfield Police Department at (847)-945-8636.
