Family of boy, 13, killed in Englewood urges shooter to come forward

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family and friends are remembering 13-year-old Deon Williams, who was shot and killed over the weekend in the Englewood neighborhood. His family wants the person they say is responsible, his friend, to come forward.Sunday night, family and friends came together to release balloons and light candles to remember 13-year-old Deon Williams outside of the Englewood home where he was shot and killed.The incident occurred at about 3 p.m. in the 7300-block of South Aberdeen Street on the city's South Side. A young relative old ABC7 that she was in the room on Saturday afternoon when Deon's friend brought a gun into the house to play with and that he shot Deon when Deon said he didn't want to play with him then he ran out of the house.Williams was shot in the chest and transported to a hospital, where he later died."If it was an accident, I just want him to come in, you know, tell him what happened, accept what they going to do to him and then let them get him some help," said Donald Williams, Deon's father.Family and friends remembered Deon as a fun-loving kid who enjoyed basketball and dance. He was a Mays Elementary Academy student. As of Monday morning, no one is in custody.