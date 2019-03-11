Family of boy, 13, killed in Englewood urges shooter to come forward

EMBED <>More Videos

Family and friends are remembering 13-year-old Deon Williams, who was shot and killed over the weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family and friends are remembering 13-year-old Deon Williams, who was shot and killed over the weekend in the Englewood neighborhood. His family wants the person they say is responsible, his friend, to come forward.

Sunday night, family and friends came together to release balloons and light candles to remember 13-year-old Deon Williams outside of the Englewood home where he was shot and killed.

RELATED: Boy, 13, fatally shot in Englewood

The incident occurred at about 3 p.m. in the 7300-block of South Aberdeen Street on the city's South Side. A young relative old ABC7 that she was in the room on Saturday afternoon when Deon's friend brought a gun into the house to play with and that he shot Deon when Deon said he didn't want to play with him then he ran out of the house.

Williams was shot in the chest and transported to a hospital, where he later died.

"If it was an accident, I just want him to come in, you know, tell him what happened, accept what they going to do to him and then let them get him some help," said Donald Williams, Deon's father.

Family and friends remembered Deon as a fun-loving kid who enjoyed basketball and dance. He was a Mays Elementary Academy student. As of Monday morning, no one is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodchicago shootingteen shotchild killed
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Boy, 13, fatally shot in Englewood
TOP STORIES
Man accused of killing McHenry deputy in Rockford in court Monday
Woman, 19, charged with attempted murder of Chicago police officer
Man says he found videotape of R. Kelly sexually abusing girls
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy start, then sunny on Monday
157 dead, including 8 Americans, after Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
CPD officer found dead with possible self-inflicted gunshot wound: police
Nearly 150 ice fisherman stranded after ice breaks on Lake Erie near Ohio
Show More
CPD officer dragged during traffic stop in Englewood
Jaguar attacks woman taking selfie at AZ zoo
Powerball jackpot grows to $448M
Rep. Dan Crenshaw shows off his Captain America-inspired glass eye
Pregnant April the Giraffe is 'ready to go': WATCH LIVE
More TOP STORIES News