Family of Matteson man killed in Ethiopian Boeing MAX crash files lawsuit

The family is also calling on U.S. airlines to remove Boeing 737 MAX planes from their fleets.
In March, President Donald Trump announced the FAA ordered the immediate grounding of all Boeing 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 aircraft in the U.S.
"The safety of the American people, of all people, is our paramount concern," Trump said in March.
The crash in Ethiopia killed all 157 people on board and was the second deadly crash of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane in just five months.
Lewis, 39, was one of the eight Americans on board the Ethiopian Airlines flight en-route to Kenya, when the plane crashed moments after takeoff. The Rich Central graduate went on to college and then into the service, telling his family he wanted to spend his life serving people.
Lewis was a decorated military captain, working his way up in the Army, and serving in Afghanistan. His parents said he was stationed in Ottawa, Canada, and left on vacation to go to Ethiopia to do Christian missionary work.
Lewis was survived by behind a wife and 15-year-old son, and a large family.