Family of Chicago woman killed while holding baby suing city over video leak of shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a Chicago woman murdered while holding her baby are suing the City of Chicago for leaking the video of her death.

The footage came from a police surveillance camera in the 1200-block of North Mason Avenue. It captured the shooting that killed 24-year-old Brittany Hill last week.

WATCH: Family of Brittany Hill ask for accountability at press conference
The family of a Chicago woman murdered while holding her baby plans to sue the City of Chicago for leaking the video of her death.



RELATED: Baby smiled, waved at suspects before mother was fatally shot in Austin, prosecutors say
Prosecutors revealed in bond court that the 1-year-old girl smiled and waved at the two suspects before they opened fire on her mother, 24-year-old Brittany Hill.



Hill was with her 1-year-old daughter and died shielding her baby. Hill's daughter was not injured.

Two men, Michael Washington, 39, and Eric Adams, 23, have both been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting and have been denied bond. Prosecutors said that Hill's daughter smiled and waved at the suspects before they opened fire.

RELATED: Brittany Hill shooting video leaked; CPD investigating

The family and its attorney announced the lawsuit Thursday morning.

"Someone did something they should not have done," said James Hill, Brittany's father. "There needs to be a change in the system and someone needs to be held accountable."

Police are looking for the person who released the video.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Department of Law said Thursday, ''We have not yet received the suit and therefore cannot comment.''
