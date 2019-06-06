Family of Chicago woman killed while holding baby to sue city over video leak of shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a Chicago woman murdered while holding her baby plans to sue the City of Chicago for leaking the video of her death.

The footage came from a police surveillance camera in the 1200-block of North Mason Avenue. It captured the shooting that killed 24-year-old Brittany Hill last week.

RELATED: Baby smiled, waved at suspects before mother was fatally shot in Austin, prosecutors say
EMBED More News Videos

Prosecutors revealed in bond court that the 1-year-old girl smiled and waved at the two suspects before they opened fire on her mother, 24-year-old Brittany Hill.



Hill was with her 1-year-old daughter and died shielding her baby. Hill's daughter was not injured.

Two men, Michael Washington, 39, and Eric Adams, 23, have both been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting and have been denied bon. Prosecutors said that Hill's daughter smiled and waved at the suspects before they opened fire.

RELATED: Brittany Hill shooting video leaked; CPD investigating

The family and its attorney plan to announce the lawsuit Thursday morning. Police are looking for the person who released the video.
