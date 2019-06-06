Family of Chicago woman killed while holding baby to sue city over video leak of shooting

The footage came from a police surveillance camera in the 1200-block of North Mason Avenue. It captured the shooting that killed 24-year-old Brittany Hill last week.
Hill was with her 1-year-old daughter and died shielding her baby. Hill's daughter was not injured.
Two men, Michael Washington, 39, and Eric Adams, 23, have both been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting and have been denied bon. Prosecutors said that Hill's daughter smiled and waved at the suspects before they opened fire.
The family and its attorney plan to announce the lawsuit Thursday morning. Police are looking for the person who released the video.