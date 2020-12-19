deadly shooting

Family of Illinois teen Kyle Rittenhouse sells merchandise online to pay for defense

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of Kyle Rittenhouse started selling merchandise online to pay for his defense.

The mother of the Illinois teenager accused of killing two men during summer protests in Kenosha, Wis. is selling shirts, phone covers, sports bras and more on his online website.

The attorney for Gaige Grosskreutz, one of the men Rittenhouse is accused of seriously wounding, said the mother of Rittenhouse is trying to profit from tragedies.

RELATED: Controversial attorney for Kenosha shooting suspect Kyle Rittenhouse withdraws from criminal case after ethical concerns raised

"They are going to be celebrating Christmas without their loved ones. Meanwhile, you know, Kyle Rittenhouse's mom is trying to profit off of these tragedies," said Kimberly Motley, attorney for Gaige Grosskreutz. "And I think it's frankly vile and disgusting and in extreme poor taste."

Rittenhouse's attorneys said the teen acted in self-defense during protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August.
