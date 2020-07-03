Family of man shot, killed while running away in Calumet Park plead for justice

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a man shot to death in the south suburbs is pleading for justice.Police say 27-year-old Javell Brown was shot and killed on June 16 in Calumet Park.They say four people got out of a car on West 127th Street and opened fire, shooting Brown in the back as he tried to run away.Brown's family said he had a learning disability and believe the shooting to be a case of mistaken identity. They also said Brown was not in a gang.Calumet Park police say Brown's death has been difficult to investigate because people at the scene wouldn't talk, but they say the case is their highest priority.The family is asking anyone with information to come forward.