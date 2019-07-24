Family of Matteson man killed in Ethiopian Airlines Boeing MAX crash files lawsuit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The wife and family of Antoine Lewis, a U.S. Army Captain from south suburban Matteson who was killed in the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, announced Wednesday they are filing a lawsuit against the Boeing Company.

The family is also calling on U.S. airlines to remove Boeing 737 MAX planes from their fleets.

In March, President Donald Trump announced the FAA ordered the immediate grounding of all Boeing 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 aircraft in the U.S.

'Clear similarities' in Boeing crashes in Ethiopia, Indonesia, preliminary data shows
Ethiopian officials say there are "clear similarities" between the Ethiopian crash and an Indonesian crash five months earlier.



"The safety of the American people, of all people, is our paramount concern," Trump said in March.

Wife of Matteson man killed in Boeing MAX crash calls for removal of Boeing MAX planes
The wife of a Matteson man who was killed in the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 announces lawsuit against the Boeing Company.



The crash in Ethiopia killed all 157 people on board and was the second deadly crash of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane in just five months.

Army captain from Matteson killed in Ethiopia plane crash
A suburban Matteson native was on board the plane that crashed in Ethiopia on Sunday. He was in Africa on a church mission.



Lewis, 39, was one of the eight Americans on board the Ethiopian Airlines flight en-route to Kenya, when the plane crashed moments after takeoff. The Rich Central graduate went on to college and then into the service, telling his family he wanted to spend his life serving people.

Lewis was a decorated military captain, working his way up in the Army, and serving in Afghanistan. His parents said he was stationed in Ottawa, Canada, and left on vacation to go to Ethiopia to do Christian missionary work.

Lewis was survived by behind a wife and 15-year-old son, and a large family.
