CHICAGO (WLS) --The family of a man who was shot and killed by Chicago police filed a wrongful death lawsuit Monday.
Maurice Granton, Jr. was shot in the back running from officers in early June. Police said he had a gun and fired first.
The shooting occurred on June 6, but it was after the family viewed video of the incident that the lawsuit was filed on behalf of the estate Maurice Granton, Jr.
Monday morning, Granton's father and the mother of his two daughters stood with attorneys who filed the wrongful death lawsuit against the officer and the city.
On June 6, Granton was shot by a Chicago police officer. Right after the shooting, Chicago police tweeted a photo of a gun and alleged the shooting was the result of an armed conflict with Granton.
Last Wednesday, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability or COPA released videos of the incident. The video from a police body camera shows the shooting of Granton as he tries to climb a fence.
Maurice Granton, Sr. said his son did not have a weapon at the time of the shooting.
"Today, I am seeking justice for my son and all the parents and families, too many of them across Chicagoland and the country, who have to endure the pain of losing a child," Granton, Sr. said.
"Where are the reforms?" said the family's attorney Antonio Romanucci. "It's first about justice, then it does become about the money because that is our system of justice. Where does it stop? And the city hasn't learned where its tipping point is."
A spokesman for the city of Chicago's law department said they have not seen the lawsuit and do not yet have a comment on it. Meanwhile, COPA continues to investigate the shooting.