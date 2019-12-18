Family of missing Texas mom, newborn speak out 6 days after disappearance

AUSTIN, Texas -- The family of a missing mother and her three-week-old baby are speaking out nearly one week after their disappearance.

Heidi Broussard and her daughter, Margot Carey, who was born Nov. 26, were reported missing Dec. 12. The 33-year-old mother was last seen dropping off her six-year-old son at an Austin elementary school that morning.

"It's very hard. The more you think about it, the worse it gets," Broussard's dad told Good Morning America.

Police said Broussard never returned to pick up her son and her fiance, Shane Carey, reported her missing.

Her parents believe the mother and child were taken and are pleading for her safe return.

"She would not leave her son ... her kids are her heartbeat," Broussard's mom said.

Carey said none of his fiancee's valuables, including her purse and wallet, were taken, but her cellphone is missing and turned off.

Police, on the other hand, are not naming any suspects and working under the assumption that she's still alive.

Police Detective Brad Herries said authorities are exploring "every possibility" and at this point are assuming they are alive.

"It's possible that Heidi and Margot have left on their own accord," Herries said. "It's also possible that there may be something nefarious or foul play involved."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
