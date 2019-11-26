Family of teen injured in Irving Park shootout seeks to 'preserve evidence' in incident

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5719828" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities have released a 911 call from the night a shootout in Old Irving Park occurred after an alleged bank robbery in Des Plaines.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a 15-year-old boy injured during a gun battle among police and a robbery suspect last week in Chicago's Old Irving Park neighborhood will be in court Tuesday morning, asking a judge to preserve the evidence in the case.The teenager, now identified as Rylan Wilder, was an innocent bystander working as an intern at a music store when he was shot, most likely by a Des Plaines police officer, authorities have said. The Lane Tech student and aspiring musician was shot in the arm and stomach.Wilder's parents, Tom Wilder and Lucia Morales, along with attorney Tim Cavanagh, said in a press conference Monday that they hope the legal action will help them learn more."We want our questions answered. We need to understand what really happened," Morales said. "All I know is that my world was turned upside-down; my family's world was turned upside-down."Attorneys for the family were scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning, requesting an emergency protective order to preserve and produce evidence from all investigating agencies, including dashcam, bodycam and surveillance video.In addition to the request for evidence, the family is suing the surviving suspect in the alleged Des Plaines bank robbery the led to the shootout.Prosecutors accused Maurice Murphy, 32, of being behind the wheel waiting in the getaway car Nov. 19, when police say his accomplice Christopher Willis was inside the Des Plaines Bank of America demanding money at gunpoint. Murphy was arrested in Des Plaines shortly after the robbery, but police say Willis escaped and stole a car.Murphy was named because he knew or should have been aware that committing an armed bank robbery would lead to a large police response, endangering the general welfare of the public at large, and could prompt further acts of violence involving innocent bystanders, Cavanagh said in a news release. He went on to say the family has not ruled out adding either Chicago or Des Plaines police to the lawsuit, depending on what the evidence will show them if the judge grants their motion.Police said Willis, 32, carjacked a woman and then led authorities on a chase into Irving Park. A Des Plaines officer fatally shot Willis. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office."So far, the family has been given very little information from police about what happened to their son and why he, as an innocent bystander would be shot by a suburban police officer in the city of Chicago," Cavanagh said. "They need answers."Rylan Wilder's parents described him as a passionate musician, the youngest to play at local music festival Riot Fest with his band, and an honors student at Lane Tech. The teen has already undergone multiple surgeries and will likely require more."Throughout this whole experience, Rylan was talking, being so brave, and ... more concerned about others than he was about himself," Morales said. "The first thing that he said to me was 'Mom, is everyone else OK? I hope everyone else is OK.'"It was unclear Monday if the 15-year-old would ever be able to play the guitar again, his parents said.