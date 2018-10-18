CHILD ABANDONED

Family of toddler ditched at stranger's front door in Texas located

Father shocked to learn his child was dumped at neighbor's home

SPRING, Texas --
A little boy was dropped off at a stranger's front door and abandoned by a woman who ran away. About 12 hours later, ABC7 Chicago's sister station in Houston, KTRK, helped deputies figure out who the boy is and find his father.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirm that they found the child's family with the help of media partners. The boy's dad lives next door and confirms the child in the video is 2-year-old Royal Prince Simmons.

Woman caught on camera abandoning child at stranger's front door



The situation started when a woman found the toddler left at her door in the 30700 block of Legends Ridge Drive around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman called 911 and said that she heard a knock at her door and when she went to answer the door she found a 2-year-old black male child standing there, with no adult.

The resident showed deputies surveillance video that showed a woman arrive at the home in a white passenger car. The suspect could be seen running toward the front door of the home while lifting the child in the air by one arm.

Once the woman gets to the front door she rings the doorbell, knocks on the door and then runs back to her vehicle, abandoning the 2-year-old child and two bags she was carrying. The entire incident lasted 23 seconds.



Officials with Child Protective Services were called to the scene and took custody of the child until he can be reunited with family.

MYSTERY WOMAN: Montgomery Co. woman captured in chilling doorbell camera video reveals escape details
Neighbors concerned about video showing woman who rang doorbell and disappeared in Montgomery Co. She appears to be wearing restraints on her hands.


