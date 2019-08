Family of U of I scholar Yingying Zhang speaks on efforts to find her remains

EMBED >More News Videos Yingyng Zhang's family spoke to the media following Brendt Christensen's sentencing.

The family of a murdered University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang spoke at a news conference Wednesday morning about the efforts to locate her remains.Last month, former University of Illinois graduate student Brendt Christensen was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 murder of Zhang, 26. An attorney for Zhang's family said that Christensen's attorneys told prosecutors about what Christensen did with her remains as part of an immunity agreement which could not be disclosed until after the trial.Last week, the family's attorney Steve Beckett said federal authorities had reason to believe that former University of Illinois graduate student Brendt Christensen disposed of Jung's body in a way that her remains ended up in a Vermillion County landfill. He said that Christensen told his attorneys what he did with Jung after he raped, tortured and killed her in his apartment.The disclosure made under an immunity deal with prosecutors that the information would not be used at trial and prosecutors would only disclose it after the trial was over.Beckett said Christensen said that after killing her, he placed her remains in three separate garbage bags and placed them in a dumpster outside his Urbana apartment. He said by the time Christensen's attorneys disclosed his statements to federal authorities, the dumpster's contents would have been covered by 30 feet of fill. Because of the complicated nature of a search and the small chance of success, a search has not been undertakenThe 26-year-old Chinese scholar was kidnapped and killed in June 2017 Christensen, but her body was never found.Christensen was sentenced last month to life in federal prison without parole.Zhang's family said they think it's best to leave it up to law enforcement to determine the feasability of recovering her remains and they understand it may be impossible."We want to thank everyone for helping to look for Yingying. Based on what I have been told by the authorities, we think the best thing to do now is to let them look into the feasibility of recovering Yingying's remains," said Yingying's father, Ronggao Zhang through an interpreter. "There is nothing in the world that we want more then to find our daughter and bring her home. We now understand that finding her may be impossible, but if Yingying's remains are ever found, we will return to take her home to China where she belongs."Meanwhile, a memorial service for Yingying Zhang will be held on Friday, August 9 at Faith Baptist Church at in Savoy, Illinois at 1 p.m.After the service, her family will gather privately at the memorial garden at the University of Illinois campus.