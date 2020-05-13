Chicago shooting: Family of woman fatally shot outside Logan Square store while social distancing offers reward

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A family is offering a reward after a woman following social distancing rules was fatally shot outside a Logan Square 7-Eleven last month.Alex Baute's family said she was waiting to go into the store in the 2900-block of West Fullerton Avenue on April 7 and was practicing social distancing when she was shot by what appears to be a stray bullet. No one has been arrested or charged in the shooting.The grief-stricken family has passed out flyers, but have generated few leads. Now, they are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest as they remember Alexa as a loving and caring person who always had time to give to others."Our lives are forever changed," said Jeffrey Baute, Alex's father. "She was our only daughter. She's gone now and going forward, our lives are going to be very different. My purpose in life was taken on this corner. Everything we did was for her."Detectives did recover surveillance video from the area and are still working the case.The family is asking anyone with any information about the shooting to call the Chicago Police Department.