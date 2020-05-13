Chicago woman shot, killed while socially distancing outside Logan Square store; family offering reward for shooting information

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A family is offering a reward after a woman following social distancing rules was fatally shot outside a Logan Square 7-Eleven last month.Alexa Baute's family said she was waiting to go into the store in the 2900-block of West Fullerton Avenue on April 7 and was practicing social distancing when she was shot by what appears to be a stray bullet."She fell to the ground," said Ricky Gould, a friend who was with Alexa at the 7-Eleven. "We didn't hear any sort of gunshots."No one has been arrested or charged in the shooting."My focus in life was taken on this corner. Everything we did was for her," said Jeffery Baute, her father."We all lost a piece of something that beautiful that day," said her mother Patricia Baute.Alexa was the family's only child.The grief-stricken family has passed out flyers, but have generated few leads. Now, they are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest as they remember Alexa as a loving and caring person who always had time to give to others.Alexa grew up and attended school in the western suburbs, then attended Columbia College but left to work in the restaurant industry. Though the pandemic left her unemployed, friends said she remained a happy soul with a strong spirit."Just her presence was the light of love," said Jonnia Dell Jenkins Jr., friend."She carried such a cool spirit everywhere she went," said Katie Ballany, friend. "I'm really going to miss her."Detectives did recover surveillance video from the area and are still working the case.The family is asking anyone with any information about the shooting to call the Chicago Police Department.