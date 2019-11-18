Family outraged after man, 82, shot by police in Gary

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- An 82-year-old man has undergone surgery after being shot by police in Gary Sunday night.Gary police said the responded to an apartment complex in the 2400-block of Roosevelt Street at about 5:02 p.m. after reports of a man with a gun.According to his granddaughter, 82-year-old Melvin Bouler was at the condo complex, visiting her mother when he got into an argument with her mother's boyfriend. The boyfriend called police, but by the time they arrived, the situation had been defused and he was in his car getting ready to go home.Police said Bouler had a gun, and pulled it on police. His granddaughter disagrees saying her grandfather has a gun permit and would not pull it on police."My granddaddy is old. He can't hear out of one of his ears. He's 80 years old," said Adjanay Okoe. "If you're going to be talking to my granddaddy you need to explain stuff to him. I have to repeat stuff three or four times so it's not like he was being defiant and going against what the police were saying. That wasn't the case at all."Bouler's car was riddled with bullets. Neighbors said Bouler was sitting at the driver's seat when cops approached him.Gary police said, "they were responding to a call of a man with a gun who refused to follow instructions before they opened fire."The Lake County Sheriff's Department in Indiana will conduct an investigation into the officer-involved shooting, Gary police said.