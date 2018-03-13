Family pleads for answers after man fatally shot 13 times

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A family is pleading for answers after a man was fatally shot 13 times on the South Side over the weekend.

According to reports, 51-year-old Elliot Marshall was shot 13 times Saturday while he was in his car by someone in a passing vehicle near 95th and Vincennes.

Family and friends gathered at the scene of the homicide in prayer, asking for justice.

"This was so senseless that we need somebody somewhere to make the right move, to get justice for my brother, who did nothing but help people. That's all he did was help people," said Florence King, sister.

Marshall's friends said he was a carpenter by trade. He leaves behind a daughter.
