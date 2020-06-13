police shooting

Family remembers security guard fatally shot by Midlothian Police officer in 2018

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
BENSENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Jemel Roberson of Chicago was working as a security guard at Manny's Blue Room Bar in south suburban Robbins in November 2018, when a gunman came inside and shot four people.

According to officials, Roberson was able to subdue the suspect but was fatally shot by responding Midlothian police officer Ian Covey.

RELATED: Protesters demand justice in 2018 shooting death of Robbins security guard Jemel Roberson by Midlothian cop

More than a year later his grieving family celebrated his daughter Justice's first birthday on Saturday at Redmond Park in Bensenville.

And because his daughter will never get to know Roberson, they celebrated his legacy while continuing to look for answers.

RELATED: Video released from night of Robbins nightclub police shooting that killed security guard Jemel Roberson

"We want Ian Covey charged, indicted and locked up," said Roberson's sister, Deana Green. "He shot him four times in his back and my mother doesn't understand why he's not in jail."

Roberson's family has also filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit as that litigation works its way through state court.
