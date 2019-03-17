Family says woman missing from St. Patrick's Day Parade found

A 60-year-old woman who went missing Saturday while attending Chicago's St. Patrick's Day Parade downtown may need medical attention.

CHICAGO -- A family member says a 60-year-old woman who went missing Saturday while attending Chicago's St. Patrick's Day Parade downtown has been found.

Charlene Milne was last seen near State Street and Wacker Drive, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

She was wearing a long black wool coat, gray gym shoes, a blue or gray wool Scandinavian hat and glasses, police said. Milne is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall and 225 pounds.

Police said she may appear to be in need of medical attention.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
