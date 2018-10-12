HURRICANE MICHAEL

VIDEO: Family salvages what they can from home pummeled by Hurricane Michael

EMBED </>More Videos

Drone footage captured by a CNN crew showed one Panama City family picking through the wreckage on the upper floor of a part of their home. (CNN)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. --
As Floridians began to return home after mammoth Hurricane Michael tore through the Panhandle, families around the area were tasked with salvaging what they can from the wreckage.

Drone footage captured by a CNN crew showed one Panama City family picking through the wreckage on the upper floor of their badly damaged home. Part of the building's roof and ceilings had been completely ripped off by the storm, leaving the home's interior rooms clearly visible from the outside.

Three family members were seen sorting through what appeared to be a bedroom, where a bed, dresser and television were clearly visible amid the wreckage. A spiral staircase leading down to the floor beneath was also still intact, as were a washing machine and dryer.

Damage was widespread across Panama City and other parts of the panhandle. Tyndall Air Force Base suffered catastrophic damage, and nearby Mexico Beach was nearly wiped off the map when Michael blew ashore there on Wednesday with devastating 155 mph winds.
EMBED More News Videos

Hurricane Michael damage: Videos, photos show 'catastrophic' destruction in Panama City Beach, Mexico Beach and more (1 of 9)

Hurricane Michael's high winds topple Florida freight train

Hurricane Michael's winds were strong enough to blow a freight train off its tracks in Panama City, Florida.

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldfloridahurricane michaelstorm damagewind damagesevere weatherhurricane
HURRICANE MICHAEL
Dozens of adoptable dogs from Florida arrive at PAWS Lakeshore
Dogs, cats affected by Hurricane Michael arrive at PAWS Chicago
FL home stands virtually untouched at heart of Michael's damage
Waffle House gives away free food from food truck in Florida
Florida family spells out 'HELP' in logs after riding out Hurricane Michael
More hurricane michael
Top Stories
12 killed in shooting at nightclub in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Hero saves as many as 30 during Thousand Oaks shooting
PHOTOS: Deadly shooting in Thousand Oaks nightclub
Massive indoor sports, educational facility opening in Pullman
Teen who killed girlfriend and put her under the sink shared graphic images of her murder
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy Thursday with light snow at night
Chicago could see first measurable snow of the season this week
Trump revels in victories, revokes CNN reporter's press credentials
Show More
Community meeting aims to address Hyde Park Halloween vandalism
Racist graffiti found at Oak Park-River Forest HS
4 injured in Buffalo Grove crash
Woman records mouse inside AMC theater
Breaking Bad movie confirmed by Bryan Cranston
More News