Family gathers to remember Latashia Nevitt 9 years after her body was found

CHCAGO (WLS) -- In October of 2011 Latashia Nevitt went to the store and never returned.

On March 5, 2014 a body was found in a bag in a sewer drain 100 feet away from the house where she lived in the area of West 107th Place and South Loomis Street.

That body was later identified as Nevitt's. Today marks nine years since her body was found, and the family still has no answers as to what happened and who killed their daughter.

Thursday, her family gathered to honor her memory and released balloons at the corner where her body was found.

Nevitt's family is still hoping that whoever is responsible for Nevitt's death will come forward.

"You know who you are, and you know what you did," one mourner pleaded on Thursday. "It's time to come clean."
