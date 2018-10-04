FAMILY & PARENTING

1-year-old's Guy Fieri birthday party takes you to 'Flavortown'

EMBED </>More Videos

Baby Campbell's first birthday party was "Flavortown" themed, embracing all things "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives."

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery... and Guy Fieri might agree!

Baby Campbell's first birthday party was "Flavortown" themed, embracing all things "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives."

The guest of honor was dressed up as Fieri, of course.

And guests enjoyed a giant cheese cake, pizza, "trash can nachos' and a full milkshake bar.

According to ABC News, Campbell's mom says when the baby was born, doctors thought he might have a rare disease making him allergic to most foods. So when she found out he wasn't, she decided to go big!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyguy fieribirthdaybabiesu.s. & worldfamilyparty
FAMILY & PARENTING
Dad's photo sparks call for changing tables in men's rooms
Man man finds long-lost father through online DNA test
Dating as a single parent: Back to school means back to love
New breastfeeding pod unveiled at Soldier Field for moms
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Jury begins deliberations
Safe Passage worker shot on West Side
Police looking to identify man found in Jefferson Park
12 charged in West Side heroin trafficking case
University of Illinois plans full tobacco ban on main campus
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
School cop in training allegedly raped girl multiple times
Dunkin' Donuts releases new coffee beer
Show More
8K gallons of prosecco spew out of tank after blast
'Suge' Knight sentenced to 28 years for fatal 2015 altercation
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Brett Kavanaugh FBI report shows 'no hint of misconduct,' Grassley says
More News