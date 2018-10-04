1-year-old's Guy Fieri birthday party takes you to 'Flavortown'

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery... and Guy Fieri might agree!
Baby Campbell's first birthday party was "Flavortown" themed, embracing all things "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives."
The guest of honor was dressed up as Fieri, of course.
And guests enjoyed a giant cheese cake, pizza, "trash can nachos' and a full milkshake bar.
According to ABC News, Campbell's mom says when the baby was born, doctors thought he might have a rare disease making him allergic to most foods. So when she found out he wasn't, she decided to go big!
