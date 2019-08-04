Family & Parenting

100 Club of Chicago hosts 7th annual 'Family Day' at Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The 100 Club of Chicago provides for the families of first responders who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The membership based organization offers several forms of financial assistance, access to resources and moral support. This year, the group celebrated the 7th anniversary of their "Family Day" event at Brookfield Zoo.

Joe Ahern, CEO of 100 Club Chicago joined ABC 7 to talk about the importance of the "Family Day" and what it means to support the families of fallen first responders.

Event information:

  • Location: Brookfield Zoo (8400 W 31st St, Brookfield, IL 60513)


  • Time: 9:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.


    • For more information about the 100 Club of Chicago or the "Family Day" event, click here.

    The 100 Club of Chicago supports all sworn federal, state, county and local first responders stationed in Cook, Lake and McHenry Counties.
