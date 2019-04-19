3 intriguing family and learning events in Chicago this weekend

From meeting the Easter Bunny to a live raptor show, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.
A to Zzz's of Sleep Training
Learn about common sleep problems in children and discuss strategies to increase appropriate sleep behavior. The seminar is geared toward families who have children with an autism spectrum disorder or other related behavioral disorders.
When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m.
Where: 2701 W. Peterson Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Live Raptor Show
Learn about what hawks and owls have in common at this live raptor show. The event is suitable for all ages, and children 3 years old or younger can attend for free.
When: Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m.-noon
Where: Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N. Cannon Drive
Admission: $3
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Meet the Easter Bunny
Stop by Kido to get your kids in the mood for Easter eggs and candy. The Easter Bunny will be in town, and he'll be posing for pictures. He might even give high fives and hugs.
When: Saturday, April 20, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Where: Kido, 1137 S. Delano Court
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
