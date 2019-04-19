Family & Parenting

3 intriguing family and learning events in Chicago this weekend

Photo: Terry Madeley/Flickr

By Hoodline
Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this weekend?

From meeting the Easter Bunny to a live raptor show, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

A to Zzz's of Sleep Training





Learn about common sleep problems in children and discuss strategies to increase appropriate sleep behavior. The seminar is geared toward families who have children with an autism spectrum disorder or other related behavioral disorders.

When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m.

Where: 2701 W. Peterson Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets


Live Raptor Show





Learn about what hawks and owls have in common at this live raptor show. The event is suitable for all ages, and children 3 years old or younger can attend for free.

When: Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m.-noon

Where: Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N. Cannon Drive

Admission: $3

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Meet the Easter Bunny





Stop by Kido to get your kids in the mood for Easter eggs and candy. The Easter Bunny will be in town, and he'll be posing for pictures. He might even give high fives and hugs.

When: Saturday, April 20, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Where: Kido, 1137 S. Delano Court

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingchicagohoodline
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
Woman shot to death on Aurora porch: police
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Man killed by vehicle in Lisle
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Show More
Mom's warning to other parents after son's near-drowning
Pregnant woman dragged across parking lot as thief takes off in car
CPD officers hurt after crashing into stairs of McKinley Park home
Woman found dead on Loop sidewalk
Alligator found in backyard pool
More TOP STORIES News