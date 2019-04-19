3 intriguing family and learning events in Chicago this weekend

A to Zzz's of Sleep Training

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this weekend?From meeting the Easter Bunny to a live raptor show, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.---Learn about common sleep problems in children and discuss strategies to increase appropriate sleep behavior. The seminar is geared toward families who have children with an autism spectrum disorder or other related behavioral disorders.Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m.2701 W. Peterson Ave.FreeLearn about what hawks and owls have in common at this live raptor show. The event is suitable for all ages, and children 3 years old or younger can attend for free.Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m.-noonPeggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N. Cannon Drive$3Stop by Kido to get your kids in the mood for Easter eggs and candy. The Easter Bunny will be in town, and he'll be posing for pictures. He might even give high fives and hugs.Saturday, April 20, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.Kido, 1137 S. Delano CourtFree---