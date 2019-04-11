Family & Parenting

4 intriguing family and learning events in Chicago this weekend

By Hoodline
Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this weekend?

From an egg hunt to a mariachi band performance, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.

Family Independence Initiative Info Session





Learn how you and your family can get involved with the Family Independence Initiative. FII invests in low income families working together to improve the quality of life for themselves and their neighbors.

When: Saturday, April 13, 10-11 a.m.

Where: Chicago Public Library: Vodak - East Side Branch, 3710 E. 106th St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Bubbles Egg Hunt





Experience West Loop's Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza with free Easter bunny photos, age-appropriate egg hunts, crafts, face-painting, games and more. Light snacks will be provided.

When: Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: 1215 W. Jackson Blvd.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Spanish Story Time! Special Guest: Mariachi Sirenas





Bring the family to Spanish Story Time at Kido where bilingual books will be read. A performance from an all-female mariachi band called Mariachi Sirenas will conclude the event.

When: Saturday, April 13, 11 a.m.-noon

Where: Kido, 1137 S. Delano Ct.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

4th Annual Portage Park Jefferson Park Moms Easter Egg Hunt





Bring your own basket and participate in the fourth annual Portage Park Jefferson Park Easter Egg Hunt. "Golden ticket" eggs will feature bonus gifts from local establishments like Eli's Cheesecake, Easy Street Pizza and Little Lulu's Italian Shave Ice.

When: Sunday, April 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Roberts Square Playground, 5200 W. Argyle St.

Admission: $6

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
