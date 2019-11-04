chicago proud

Boy, 4, who dressed as Lori Lightfoot for Halloween gets pizza lunch with Mayor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The little boy who dressed up like Lori Lightfoot for Halloween will have a lunch fit for the Mayor of Chicago.

Four-year-old Idris Lockett became a hit after his mom decided to dress him up as the City's mayor after joking that he looked kinda like Lightfoot one day while she was putting a jacket on him.

"It was kind of crazy because I work for CPS and after being on strike, to have him dressed up as her was kinda funny," Idris's dad Deunta said.

Now Lockett has been invited to City Hall to have pizza with Mayor Lightfoot Monday afternoon.

After seeing his picture on social media, Lightfoot tweeted out saying he "nailed it."

