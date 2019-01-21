FAMILY & PARENTING

'You are my forever home': 8-year-old surprises stepdad with adoption proposal

EMBED </>More Videos

The little girl held up a sign that read, "Papi, You are my forever home. Will you adopt me?"

ALABASTER, ALABAMA --
A young girl pulled off quite the surprise when she asked her stepdad to adopt her.

Leonardo Avila was blind folded and guided to the mound of a baseball field when he opened his eyes, there was his 8-year-old stepdaughter holding a sign with a very important question.

"Papi, you are my forever home. Will you adopt me?"

Leonardo has been in his stepdaughter's life since she was eight months old. He went on to marry her mom and says they've always had a close bond. Both agree this just feels good, but also normal.

"I'm just so thankful, so blessed to know I have an amazing little girl right here," said Avila.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyadoptionfeel goodhappinessfamilyu.s. & worldAlabama
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Pillow Talk: A hidden secret
Mom falls in love with sperm donor 12 years after giving birth to his child
Pillow Talk: The in-laws dilemma
New York now requires changing tables in public men's restrooms
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Girl, 12, killed after snow fort collapse in Arlington Heights ID'd
Boy, 14, shot in Fernwood after being dropped off by ride-share vehicle
Police investigating suspicious death in Morton Grove
How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
Police investigate new development in murder of 2 girls in Delphi, Ind.
Police: Mom overdosed, rolled onto 13-month-old son
PHOTOS: Super blood wolf moon seen across the world
Chicago Weather: Bitter cold temperatures move in after weekend snowstorm
Show More
Chicago commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King with events across city
Police: 4 boys, ages 12 to 14, arrested for rape
Police warn of Englewood carjackings
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning flurries and frigid temperatures on Monday
More News