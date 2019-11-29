Air Force airman in training proposes to girlfriend after Thanksgiving turkey trot

WAUSAU, Wis. -- A Wisconsin woman was running toward much more than her Thanksgiving dinner during a turkey trot Thursday. She was running toward her future husband.
"I woke up this morning thinking I was just running a 5K," Elizabeth Metz, a participant Thursday in the Wausau, Wisconsin, Turkey Trot, told WSAW.
Metz thought her boyfriend, who had just finished Air Force Basic Training and begun Technical Training in Texas, would not be in town for the holidays. But Lucas Tobalsky was waiting for Metz at the finish line, with a ring.
"I was a little nervous, but I was really excited," Tobalsky said. "All these thoughts (were) going through my head at the time."
Metz said yes.
"We've known each other since middle school," she said. "I was actually really good friends with his sister, and then once she left for college, Luke and I started spending some time together, and then hit it off really fast, and we've been together ever since."
