Celebrate National Teenager Day with food, shopping, Tik Tok dances, says author of 'Dad's Great Advice For Teens'

By Michelle Corless
CHICAGO (WLS) -- March 21st is National Teenager Day!

Marc Fienberg is a father of four and author of the "Dad's Great Advice" series, including "Dad's Great Advice For Teens."

He says there are many ways parents can celebrate their teens.

  1. Surprise them with a visit to their favorite restaurant or do carry-out. Consider letting them order two entrees so they can have leftovers.
  2. Offer to take them on a shopping spree and buy them something they've really been wanting
  3. Learn the latest TikTok dance with them and maybe even create your own video.
  4. Find out your teen's perfect day and deliver
  5. If you really want to splurge, consider going on Cameo and having their favorite star record a video for them.
