Celebrate National Teenager Day with food, shopping, Tik Tok dances, says author of 'Dad's Great Advice For Teens'

Marc Fienberg is a father of four and author of the "Dad's Great Advice" series, including "Dad's Great Advice For Teens."
He says there are many ways parents can celebrate their teens.
- Surprise them with a visit to their favorite restaurant or do carry-out. Consider letting them order two entrees so they can have leftovers.
- Offer to take them on a shopping spree and buy them something they've really been wanting
- Learn the latest TikTok dance with them and maybe even create your own video.
- Find out your teen's perfect day and deliver
- If you really want to splurge, consider going on Cameo and having their favorite star record a video for them.