Ayesha Curry claps back after person says her infant son should be on a diet

It started when the Bay Area chef and entrepreneur shared a family photo on Instagram.
She posted it after her husband, Stephen Curry, and brother-in-law, Seth Curry, competed during Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference finals.
In the picture, Ayesha is holding her son, Canon.
A social media user suggested putting him on a diet to control his weight.
Ayesha instantly shut down the user, saying "Excuse you? No. Just no."
Others on Instagram backed Ayesha.