BACK TO SCHOOL

Get your kids ready to head back to school with this countdown checklist

EMBED </>More Videos

Get your kids ready to head back to school with this countdown checklist (Shutterstock)

Donna Tetreault, ABC Parenting Contributor
Many families are just a few weeks out from the all-important first day of school. Though many teachers, students and parents may be ecstatic, sometimes preparing for the routine and grind of the new school year can be a bit overwhelming, especially if you're still in a summertime state of mind.

Not to worry, because we have you covered with a foolproof plan to get you and your kids ready throughout the back-to-school season.

Four weeks out:
  • Get back-to-school clothes shopping out of the way

  • Begin to re-establish a regular bedtime routine for your kids

  • Complete all back-to-school paperwork


Two weeks out:
  • Make appointments to see your pediatrician, dentist and/or eye doctor

  • Finish any "summer homework" assignments

  • Have your kids start to spend 15-30 minutes each day focused on reading and math to get into the school mindset

One week out:
  • Shop for back-to-school supplies

  • Review technology rules in the home as it pertains to the school week

  • Figure out a daily routine with your significant other, including who is responsible for breakfast/making lunches/driving kids to and from school


Three days out:
  • Have your kids pick out their outfits for the entire first week of school

  • Prepare backpacks and supplies for the first day of school

  • Go food shopping with your kids to get healthy lunchtime meals and snacks


The night before:
  • Enjoy a family meal together. Talk about the new year ahead and share stories about previous first days of school. Enjoy each other's company!

  • Everyone gets a good night's sleep

  • Envision a smooth first day of school
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyback to schoolparentingchildrenstudents
BACK TO SCHOOL
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
Rapping Chicago teacher releases new music video
Carson Tate's household organization strategies
Back-to-school fashion by Goodwill
More back to school
FAMILY & PARENTING
Secrets that only a divorce attorney knows
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
Mom out 300 ounces of breastmilk after USPS destroys it
Boy with Nerf gun helps little sister pull loose tooth
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Arlington Heights men charged in sex assault of 2 girls
Aeromexico plane crash: At least 9 from Chicago area among survivors
Chicago Loop stabbing suspect photos released
Police: 2 suspected of robbing Munster Ace Hardware, stealing from charity donation box
Customer finds worm crawling out of fish at restaurant
Obama endorses Pritzker, Raoul, 3 US House candidates
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson hands out more cash to property taxpayers
Dog left in cage rescued from rising tide at NJ park
Show More
Man kills wife, ex-wife, son, himself over custody dispute, police say
Pit bull saved after being chained to tree without food or water
Parents hiring Fortnite video game tutors for their kids
Wisconsin man loses both legs after being licked by dog
CDC: 'Don't wash, reuse condoms!'
More News