Not to worry, because we have you covered with a foolproof plan to get you and your kids ready throughout the back-to-school season.
Four weeks out:
- Get back-to-school clothes shopping out of the way
- Begin to re-establish a regular bedtime routine for your kids
- Complete all back-to-school paperwork
Two weeks out:
- Make appointments to see your pediatrician, dentist and/or eye doctor
- Finish any "summer homework" assignments
- Have your kids start to spend 15-30 minutes each day focused on reading and math to get into the school mindset
One week out:
- Shop for back-to-school supplies
- Review technology rules in the home as it pertains to the school week
- Figure out a daily routine with your significant other, including who is responsible for breakfast/making lunches/driving kids to and from school
Three days out:
- Have your kids pick out their outfits for the entire first week of school
- Prepare backpacks and supplies for the first day of school
- Go food shopping with your kids to get healthy lunchtime meals and snacks
The night before:
- Enjoy a family meal together. Talk about the new year ahead and share stories about previous first days of school. Enjoy each other's company!
- Everyone gets a good night's sleep
- Envision a smooth first day of school