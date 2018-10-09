FAMILY & PARENTING

Bride takes wedding photos alone after fiance killed by alleged drunk driver

An Indiana bride honored her fiance who was killed by an alleged drunk driver with an emotional photoshoot on what would have been their wedding day. (Credit: Loving Life Photography via Storyful)

WASHINGTON, Ind. --
It should have been the happiest day of their lives. Instead, an Indiana bride honored her deceased fiance with a touching photoshoot on what would have been their wedding day.

Loving Life Photography shared images on October 5 of Jessica Padgett in her wedding gown on the day she was supposed to marry volunteer fireman Kendall Murphy. Murphy was killed by a drunk driver in November 2017 while helping a car crash victim.

The emotional photos show Padgett surrounded by friends and family as she posed with her bouquet in his boots and grieving at her fiance's grave.

As of Tuesday, the photographer's Facebook post has been shared more than 25,000 times.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyweddingsphotographydrunk driving deathu.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
1-year-old's Guy Fieri birthday party takes you to 'Flavortown'
Dad's photo sparks call for changing tables in men's rooms
Man man finds long-lost father through online DNA test
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke moved from Cook to Rock Island County Jail
3 charged with attacking CPD officers, locking them inside Englewood home
Mother of 4 killed while pushing car in Streamwood
Construction worker killed in Evanston after steel beam fell ID'd
VIDEO: Kentucky prisoners escape in trash bins
Man wanted for filming up woman's dress in South Loop
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Mexican couple arrested with body parts in stroller may have killed 20
Show More
USPS employee, 27, missing from South Chicago
Woman grabbed from behind, sexually assaulted on South Side
Hurricane Michael Live Radar: Category 2 storm closes in on Florida
Chicago Lyric Opera Orchestra musicians go on strike
Home inundated with rats causes concern among neighbors
More News