Brookfield Zoo offering free days for kids this week

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --Looking for some end of the summer family fun?
The Brookfield Zoo is offering free admission for children ages 11 and under on August 6th, 7th and 8th.
Children have the chance to check out some of the zoo's seasonal and temporary exhibits, including Amazing Arachnids. In addition, kids of all ages can learn more about their favorite animals from staff members around the zoo.
The Brookfield Zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Kids' Free days. Adults and children over the age of 11 can purchase tickets online or at the zoo.