California dad giving away backyard roller coaster

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- A dad in California built a roller coaster for his kids, and now it can be yours.

Bruce Sales says the family is moving out of their San Diego home, and the new one doesn't have enough space for the coaster.

So, he's giving it away.

There's even a car seat for the little ones.

The engineer got tips from YouTube to help him build it, so someone with a knack for DIY projects would be a good fit.

Also, you probably have to go pick it up.

He says he is taking applications by email.
