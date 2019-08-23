Chicago Baby Show at Navy Pier this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Baby Show is this weekend.
It's the largest show for expectant families in the country and there's going to be a lot of new stuff this year. Abbie Boudreau joined ABC7 Friday morning to talk about this year's show.
The Chicago Baby Show takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Navy Pier.
Tickets are $30 for two adults and children are free. Tickets can be bought at www.chicagobabyshow.com and at the door.
Discounted tickets are available at this link.
