Chicago Baby Show coming to Navy Pier this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) --Parents with young children or soon to be parents know there are tons of baby products and brands to sort through!
This weekend there's an event to help you narrow down all the choices.
Chicago Baby Show Ambassador Eirene Heidelberger joined ABC7 Thursday to talk about the show.
The show takes place this weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Navy Pier.
The baby show is offering a discount for ABC7 viewers by using this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-chicago-baby-show-tickets-38286718606?discount=ABC25
For more information, visit www.chicagobabyshow.com and www.gitmom.com.