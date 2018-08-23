FAMILY & PARENTING

Chicago Baby Show coming to Navy Pier this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents with young children or soon to be parents know there are tons of baby products and brands to sort through!

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Parents with young children or soon to be parents know there are tons of baby products and brands to sort through!

This weekend there's an event to help you narrow down all the choices.

Chicago Baby Show Ambassador Eirene Heidelberger joined ABC7 Thursday to talk about the show.

The show takes place this weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Navy Pier.

The baby show is offering a discount for ABC7 viewers by using this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-chicago-baby-show-tickets-38286718606?discount=ABC25


For more information, visit www.chicagobabyshow.com and www.gitmom.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybaby
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Goldman Sachs will pay for mothers to ship breast milk home
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Trump administration acts to stop high-tax states from skirting $10K cap
Batavia High School placed on lockdown following unfounded report of gunshots
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
Show More
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
More News