Windy City LIVE

Chicago fertility clinic 1st to test AI-enabled embryo storage

Dr. Angie Beltsos, CEO and Medical Director of Vios Fertility Institute Chicago, and Ann Watson, Vice President at TMRW, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to share news about changes within the world of fertility.

TMRW's scientific team invented the world's first AI embryo and egg storage robot. Previously, doctors and lab scientists would manually care for life's most precious cells. Now, with an automated storage unit, potential parents need not to worry about the safety of their cells.

Vios Fertility Institute is the first of two labs in the world to test TMRW's tech-enabled, automated cyro-storage AI robot.

For more information, please visit ViosFertility.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinginfertilitybabiespregnancyfertilitywindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
Sherwin-Williams holds 8th annual National Painting Week
Sports Clips gives free haircuts on State Street
Illinois Lottery Red Ribbon Cash game benefits AIDS research
Illinois AARP strives to support LGBTQ seniors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shoplifting at NW Side Walgreens fatally shot, police say
'This is my fetish': Man charged in forest preserve sex assault near Hoffman Estates
Gas prices could fall below $2 for many Americans
VIDEO: 5 injured after car crashes into CTA bus stop on South Side
FBI agent testifies in University of Illinois murder trial
WATCH LIVE: Portion of Lakefront Trail closed due to high waves
16-year-old kills friend over video game controller: deputies
Show More
Man arrested in 1986 rape and killing of 11-year-old girl
Could police have found Maleah's body days earlier?
U.S. Catholic bishops approve priest accountability plan
Amanda Knox returns to Italy for 1st time since acquittal
Girl with rare disease invents teddy bears that hide IV bags
More TOP STORIES News