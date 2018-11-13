Chicago singles have a great chance at finding love, a new study found.The Windy City was ranked seventh-best for singles out of 182 cities throughout the country by finance site WalletHub.Each city was given a score on a 100-point scale based on three categories: economics, dating opportunities and fun and recreation. The categories were determined by factors such as average date costs, recreation options, single population and how active locals are on Tinder.Chicago scored 63.84 points. Though it performed well in the realms of recreation options - fifth place - and dating opportunities - 22nd place - it was only the 177th most-affordable city to date in.By comparison, Atlanta received 68.62 points and was ranked the 140th most-affordable city and has the second-best dating opportunities.Coming in last place was Brownsville, Texas, with a score of 35.84. While it was ranked as a fairly affordable location at No. 59, it was dead-last in dating opportunities and 152nd in recreation options.