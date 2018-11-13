FAMILY & PARENTING

Chicago is one of the best cities for singles to find love, Wallethub study reveals

EMBED </>More Videos

See the top 5 U.S. cities for singles to find love, according to a new study from WalletHub.

Jonathon Sadowski
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago singles have a great chance at finding love, a new study found.

The Windy City was ranked seventh-best for singles out of 182 cities throughout the country by finance site WalletHub. Watch the video above to see the top 5 U.S. cities for singles.

Each city was given a score on a 100-point scale based on three categories: economics, dating opportunities and fun and recreation. The categories were determined by factors such as average date costs, recreation options, single population and how active locals are on Tinder.

Chicago scored 63.84 points. Though it performed well in the realms of recreation options - fifth place - and dating opportunities - 22nd place - it was only the 177th most-affordable city to date in.

By comparison, Atlanta received 68.62 points and was ranked the 140th most-affordable city and has the second-best dating opportunities.

Coming in last place was Brownsville, Texas, with a score of 35.84. While it was ranked as a fairly affordable location at No. 59, it was dead-last in dating opportunities and 152nd in recreation options.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familydatingloveChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Mundelein Navy man surprises son at school
Couple ties knot at 'Friends' pop-up bar in Chicago
WATCH: Stepdad cries after daughter takes his last name as birthday gift
Christkindlmarket 2018 mug, opening dates revealed
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Man accused of killing Harvey barber surrenders to police
'Not a monster': Chris Watts' parents defend son who murdered family
Juror dismissed, opening statements delayed in 'El Chapo' trial in New York
200 Chicago preschoolers' letters to Santa help make wishes come true
Michelle Obama kicks off book tour for 'Becoming' in Chicago
Hear Alexa apologize to Chicago for Amazon HQ2 rejection
'This was homicidal policing': Controversy grows after Midlothian cop shoots security guard
Girl, 16, sexually assaulted after being forced into vehicle on Far South Side
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold and blustery
Missing grandfather found dismembered in neighbor's home
CPD sergeant honored for off-duty arrest in attack on 91-year-old man
Juul to eliminate social media accounts, stop retail sales of flavors
More News