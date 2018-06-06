WINDY CITY LIVE

Chicago-made gifts for dads

Here are some ideas for Father's Day gifts. (WLS)

Father's Day is just around the corner and we've got some Chicago-made gifts for the special dad in your life.

Lifestyle expert Heidy Best from the fashion consulting Chicago firm BECLOTHESMINDED showed us some unique gifts.
WOLFPOINT
-Meshband: Classic watches for the dads who are more old school / who are classic/ traditional dad

-Gunmetal: Fashion/ Tech/ Younger/ New Born type kind of dad for the gunmental watch (It's NEW and just launched over the weekend)

-Black leather: Dad who works in the office (perfect for dads who wear suits to work)

-Father's Day Special and code: $30 off for all male watches on the site (www.wolfpoint.co) or just Google "wolfpoint watches." Through June 17, use the code "DAD2018" at checkout for a discount.

-Check out WOLFPOINT on Instagram and Facebook

THE TIE BAR
-A fail-proof accessory combo for only $30

-A chic and affordable ($12) way to house his everyday carry

-One box, twenty-nine outfit combinations, endless compliments. Consider this an accessory overhaul, the gift that keeps on giving all year round)

-Visit either Chicago location of The Tie Bar before Father's Day and mention Windy City Live and exclusively receive a free pair of socks with any purchase

-@thetiebar (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook)

KOVAL DISTILLERY
-Full-size bottles of Bourbon and Rye $39.99
-Whiskey Gift Pack $49.99
-Small Bottles of Bourbon, Rye and Four Grain Whiskey

KOVAL is offering a special Evening of Whiskey and BBQ for Father's Day weekend on June 15. A whiskey workshop with smoked sausage sliders from Smoque, Bourbon Lemonade cocktails and mini flasks for all attendees. Click here for more information.

@kovaldistillary (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram)

GiftsForYouNow.com

-Our Engraved Father's Day Wood Hammer is sure to make a unique and special gift for any Dad or Grandpa! Our Wooden Engraved Hammer may be skillfully engraved with any custom message line for an extra special touch. $22.98

-Show Grandpa that his team have his back when you give him this Personalized Favorite Team T-Shirt! Our Premium Personalized Father's Day Shirts may be customized with your choice of design color, any title (favorite team is standard on this design) and up to 30 names. $19.98

-Show Dad or Grandpa who is the best with our Personalized Best Ever Golf Ball Set this Father's Day! Personalize this golf ball set with your choice of color and any title. This gift makes it easier for Dad to tell what golf ball belongs to him. *Note 6 Golf balls are included* $19.98

-Man Cave Décor: Give Dad a gift to claim his work area with pride! With the help of our Personalized My Tools My Rules Wall Sign. Our Wall Sign may be personalized with any name and any year. $34.98

-Give Dad or your Coach a gift he will love to wear to any sporting event with our Embroidered Name Nike Dri-FIT Yellow Polo. Our Nike Personalized Golf Shirts for him may be embroidered with any 2 custom message lines to make a unique gift. $52.98

@GiftsForYouNow (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter)
Last day to order without RUSH FEES will be June 10 at midnight.
We will also give a 15% off Code for viewers-use the code DAD15.
