Our Chicago Made series highlights the local entrepreneurs and creative minds who make our city stand out. Chicago mother Angelique Warner is the founder of the GoGoVie Baby Carrier. She came up with the idea while trying to figure out an easier way to breastfeed her baby.
GoGoVie was created for proper breastfeeding positioning. In fact, 5 of 7 CompleteCarry positions offer a Nurse 'N Go feature. Mom can safely and comfortably lower the baby to the breast during feedings so she can stand and have her hands back.
To buy your own GoGoVie, visit https://www.gogovie.com/product-page
GoGoVie is also available at:
https://www.amazon.com/
https://www.buybuybaby.com/
https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/
https://www.overstock.com/
https://yshop.org/
Chicago Made: GoGoVie Baby Carrier
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News