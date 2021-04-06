baby

Self-sanitizing diaper-changing table created by Chicago mom will be installed at White Sox park

Addie Gundry, former chef and creator of Pluie, appeared on 'Food Network Star'
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago mom is switching up the "diaper-changing" game.

Check this out: It's the world's first and only self-sanitizing diaper-changing table.

They are being installed in public restrooms, including at White Sox park.

Addie Gundry, founder of "Pluie" and mother of two little ones, joined ABC 7 Chicago Tuesday to talk about the product. Gundry is a former chef, seen on "Food Network Star."

She "quickly realized how horrific public changing tables are so she put down her knives and left the kitchen! She founded Pluie and with the help of a talented team Addie set out to change the table."

A patented UV-C light system powers the product, which sanitizes in one minute, after every use.

Visit hellopluie.com for more information.
