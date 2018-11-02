CHICAGO (WLS) --This year's Christkindlmarket souvenir mug designs and opening date were revealed Friday.
The mugs reflect 2018's theme of "Ich liebe Christkindlmarket," which means "I love Christkindlmarket" in German. Organizers said the mug design is modeled after gingerbread hearts, which are commonly given as gifts at traditional German fairs.
The heart-shaped mugs come in three colors, one for each Christkindlmarket location: Chicago, Naperville and Milwaukee. Visitors can purchase a limited-edition three-pack of all three designs for $20 at all market locations, but individual mugs will only be available at their respective market.
There is also a special mug for children, a Kinder Club Snowman Mug featuring an Oma snowman. Oma is German for "Grandma." The Oma mug will be available at all markets, and will complete the Kinder Club snowman family.
Christkindlmarket Chicago will open on November 6 and last through December 24. It is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Daley Plaza. On Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve the market is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Christkindlmarket Naperville will open on November 23 and last through December 24, though only Thursday through Sundays. Their hours are:
Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Christkindlmarket Naperville will also be open daily December 17-21 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market is located at Naper Settlement near downtown Naperville and Riverwalk Park.
For more information about Christkindlmarket, click here.