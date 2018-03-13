FAMILY & PARENTING

Community helps family found living in squalid makeshift shelter buy home

EMBED </>More Videos

Last month, Mona Kirk and Daniel Panico were arrested on suspicion of child abuse, and their three children were placed with Child Protective Services. (KABC)

By
JOSHUA TREE, Calif. --
The community is helping a Joshua Tree family reunite in a new home after they were found living in squalor in a makeshift shelter.

Last month, Mona Kirk and Daniel Panico were arrested on suspicion of child abuse, and their three children were placed with Child Protective Services.

Friends say the children were happy and the family was just homeless.

Jackie and Tyler Klear, who had their eye on a two-bedroom home, decided to buy it for the family instead.

"At this point with this happening, we decided that we are going to forgo it and let Mona and Daniel have it," said Jackie Klear.

Klear launched a GoFundMe account to help them and said people from all over the world have responded.

In nine days, the fundraiser has reached over $53,000; more than half its goal of $100,000 and enough to buy the home and make repairs.

EMBED More News Videos

The Joshua Tree couple accused of raising their three children in squalor have been released from custody.


"Its been crazy, there is so much love and support," said Marsha Custodio, another friend of the couple. "Everybody is sharing it, everybody is supporting it.

Since the couple's arrest they have been separated from their children. On Tuesday, they will be in court for a custody hearing.

"This home is going to allow them to be together as a family, and that is the ultimate goal -- to get them all back together," said Custodio.

Organizers said they hope to have the family moved in by this weekend.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyhomelessfamilychild protective serviceschildrenpovertyu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Chicago Baby Show coming to Navy Pier this weekend
Goldman Sachs will pay for mothers to ship breast milk home
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
More News