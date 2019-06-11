Family & Parenting

Company offering to find perfect name for your baby for $350

SAN FRANCISCO -- How much would you pay to find the perfect name for your baby?

The CDC says July through October are the busiest birth months. If you're having trouble selecting a name for your little one, a company says it can help.

For $350, it will come up with 10 names and middle names to choose from.

Consider it a boutique service for parents really struggling to come up with the perfect name for their child.

"Future Perfect" says for $350, you also get a 15-minute consultation plus an exclusive gift when the baby comes home.

The company also offers a more affordable package for $100 for a "namestorming session like no other."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingchildrenbusinessbuzzworthybabyu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bond set for off-duty CPD officer charged with DUI in deadly South Side crash
Video released of crash involving CPD vehicles that killed woman, 84; Family files lawsuit
High school dance team member collapses, dies during workout
Drone photographer captures family of swans
3 charged in animal cruelty case at Fair Oaks Farms, police say
Chicago firefighters help deliver baby outside fire station
Driver killed in crash after fleeing attempted traffic stop in Aurora
Show More
America's renewable energy capacity is now greater than coal
Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9/11 victims fund
Ortiz shooting suspect ID'ed, says D.R. police
Target expands child care, paid family leave benefits for employees
Too much boba? Doctors find more than 100 tapioca balls in girl's belly
More TOP STORIES News