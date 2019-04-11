Family & Parenting

Couple adopts 7 siblings, adding to their family of 12

DERBY, Kansas -- First there were 10. Then there were 17.

A Kansas family almost doubled on National Siblings Day, when they adopted seven children.

The brothers and sisters are all from the same family.

Gary and Lisa Fulbright already had ten other children when they opened their doors, and their hearts, to these new additions. They range in ages from 3 to 12 years old.

The Fulbrights told KAKE that they're on a mission from God to care for these children.

Emerson is the oldest child in the family. She will be 13 next week. She said she loves having a dad, because she doesn't know her biological father.

"My mom would leave me for days at a time without being home, and I don't know my dad. He's in Mexico, so it's nice having a dad here I can spend time with," Emerson said.

The siblings were foster children. It's rare that children, especially this many from the same family, are adopted together.

For Gary and Lisa, they're not focusing on how many more mouths they have to feed.

They said they're going to love their new children who have a forever home with them - and are looking forward to all their future grandchildren!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingkansassocietyadoptionu.s. & worldfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News