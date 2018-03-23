FAMILY & PARENTING

Couple claims police allowed Native American tribe to kidnap newborn from hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

A couple says an Indian tribe took their baby from the hospital against their wishes. (KTRK)

KENDALL, Fla. --
The parents of a newborn claim that she was taken from the hospital by a Native American tribe in southern Florida.

On Sunday, officials say the Miccosukee tribe police used a tribal court order to kidnap the baby from her parents Rebecca Sanders and Justin Johnson.

The couple says the order was driven by Sanders' mother who did not want the baby to be raised by Johnson, who is white.

"This is a woman who numerous times has told Rebecca straight to her face, 'I'll shoot that white man.' But I didn't think she was evil enough to do something like this to her own daughter," Johnson said.

Florida senator Marco Rubio says he is in contact with federal officials.

He called the incident a kidnapping, and said that if the tribe doesn't return the child right away, "things won't end well" for them.

An emergency hearing in tribal court is set for Thursday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybabykidnaphospitalu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Chicago Baby Show coming to Navy Pier this weekend
Goldman Sachs will pay for mothers to ship breast milk home
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
More News