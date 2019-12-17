Family & Parenting

Couple holds wedding at California cemetery so bride's grandfather can attend in spirit

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- As Sabrina Gandara grew up in Santa Ana, her Grandpa Joe would always tell her how much he looked forward to walking her down the aisle one day.

But unfortunately, Joe Gandara died in 2017 and it wouldn't be until this year that Sabrina would marry the love of her life.

But Grandpa Joe was there at the ceremony in spirit.

Sabrina and her fiance Andrew Rodriguez took the unusual step of holding their wedding in the cemetery, right at the grave of Grandpa Joe.

"He would always tell me, Mija, when you get married, I'm going to walk you down the aisle," a tearful Sabrina said.

"But, unfortunately, my grandpa passed away back in 2017 and he didn't get to walk me down the aisle. So when me and Andrew started planning our wedding, I told him it was very important to me, if possible, if we could have it here."

The wedding was held Saturday.

The manager of the cemetery says the facility's chapel is a popular location for wedding services - but this is the first time anyone has held their ceremony at a grave.

Grandpa Joe wasn't the only family member in spiritual attendance.

Sabrina and Andrew, who both grew up in Santa Ana, have about 15 other relatives buried at the cemetery.
