Family & Parenting

CTA to start offering 'Baby on Board' buttons to expecting riders

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority is giving a special gift to expectant riders starting Monday.

CTA announced they will start offering "Baby on Board" buttons to expecting mothers for the first time ever.

The buttons will show the message, "Baby on Board! Could we please sit down?".

CTA announced they will start offering "Baby on Board" buttons to expecting mothers for the first time ever.



The company says the buttons are meant to help improve communication between CTA riders.

The idea behind the buttons is that not all pregnancies are easily visible, which can make it difficult for other riders to determine whether to offer up their seat, CTA said in a release statement.

The buttons are intended to make it easier for pregnant riders to seek a seat.

Pregnant riders can receive a free button by:

  • Ordering online via transitchicago.com/babyonboard

  • Picking up a button in the lobby of CTA's headquarters at 567 W. Lake Street

  • Visit any of these five participating local hospitals: Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women's Hospital, University of Chicago Medicine, Rush University Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital and John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    family & parentingchicagocook countybustransportationsocietypregnancytrainsctapregnant woman
    Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Girl, 17, fatally shot in Back of the Yards
    Police search for shooter after mother, 31, killed in Dolton
    Missing McHenry County teen found dead, police say
    Chicago AccuWeather: Light rain early Monday
    Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to accept award at U of C Monday
    4 missing after Georgia cargo ship capsizes
    Man shot near Schaumburg shopping center
    Show More
    Disability rights activist Marca Bristo dies at 66
    Security guard shot at party in Little Village
    Hunter catches 700-pound alligator in Georgia
    Final day to vote for Lake County Sheriff's K9 as National Hero Dog Awards finalist
    Longtime US Rep. Danny Davis seeks reelection
    More TOP STORIES News