CTA to start offering 'Baby on Board' buttons to expecting riders

CTA announced they will start offering "Baby on Board" buttons to expecting mothers for the first time ever.
The buttons will show the message, "Baby on Board! Could we please sit down?".
The company says the buttons are meant to help improve communication between CTA riders.
The idea behind the buttons is that not all pregnancies are easily visible, which can make it difficult for other riders to determine whether to offer up their seat, CTA said in a release statement.
The buttons are intended to make it easier for pregnant riders to seek a seat.
Pregnant riders can receive a free button by: