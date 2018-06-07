FAMILY & PARENTING

Dad rants after finding no changing table in men's room

Dad rants on no changing table in men's room. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on June 7, 2018. (WPVI)

A father is speaking out after he wanted to change his baby's diaper, but there was no changing table in the men's room.

The New Hampshire father of four went on a rant and released it for all to see on social media.

It all started when Chris Mau was out with this family. His 8-month-old daughter Kali was crying because she needed a diaper change.

He stopped in a restaurant that had a children's play area, but discovered the men's room did not have a changing table.

"I can't justify leaving my daughter in a messy diaper to try and locate a proper changing table, so I threw down the emergency towel, as I call it, which I always keep in the stroller," Mau said.

Mau hopes that in the age of gender equality that more businesses will provide changing accommodations in both the women's and men's rooms.
