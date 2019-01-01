FAMILY & PARENTING

'Dad's Book' helped generations of fathers celebrate children's births at Oak Park hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

West Suburban Medical Center's "Dad Book" shows that new parents' feelings never change.

By
OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
While many hospitals celebrate the first baby born each year, one Oak Park hospital once had a unique way of celebrating their newborns.

At West Suburban Medical Center, "The Dad's Book" began in 1959 as a place for anxious dads sitting in the waiting room to write down their thoughts at a time when they weren't allowed in the birthing room.

An entry from October 1959 reads, "just before midnight, a pearl of a girl."

"In the span of about 30 years, there's a lot of changes," said Dr. Yam Tong, Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at West Suburban Medical Center.

For example, waiting rooms are now a thing of the past, and dads are included in the birthing process.

"They can do a lot of things," Tong said. "They can comfort their partner. They can hold their hands. They can count for their pushing and they can cut the umbilical cord and they can hold the baby."

Mark Heath, of Chicago, is ringing in the New Year with the birth of his third daughter. He was in the delivery room, and while he didn't write in the book, his feelings are shared by dads across time.

"Having done it before, you have to realize that there's just some things you have no control over," Heath said. "Really, as the dad you have the least control."

For the Heath family, the end of the year brought new beginnings.

"As soon as we leave here, we'll be starting the New Year at this particular point with our whole family together, so it's really exciting," Heath said.

West Suburban Medical Center no longer uses the book because of privacy laws, but book or no book, the feelings are universal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybirthhospitalOak Park
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
New Year's babies born at Chicago area hospitals
New Illinois law on rear-facing car seats kicks in Jan. 1
'Aquaman' Jason Momoa crashes newlyweds' wedding photo shoot
Atlanta couple adopts 7 boys
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
New Year's babies born at Chicago area hospitals
First Chicago shooting victim of 2019 is boy, 12, shot through window at home
Illinois priest accused of child sex abuse has gone missing
Police search for shooter after USPS worker shot in Elk Grove Village
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
AP: Vatican letter undermines US cardinal on abuse
'Stranger Things' season 3 gets release date
Stolen car crashes into CTA bus
Show More
DUI suspect gets foot stuck in steering wheel while trying to flee crash
Roger Federer defeats Serena Williams as she calls him 'greatest of all-time'
4 men accused of stealing $500K in tequila
Houston mom says man 'intentionally' killed 7-year-old daughter while leaving Walmart
More News